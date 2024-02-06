Colby Covington shares X-Ray image of fractured foot suffered in UFC 296 title fight loss: ‘I broke it right away’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has provided x-ray images of his fractured foot suffered in the opening round of his UFC 296 title challenge loss to Leon Edwards in December, claiming he fractured it after landing a strike on the former’s elbow – with the first kick attempt of the bout.

Covington, the current number five ranked welterweight challenger, most recently headlined UFC 296 back in December in an undisputed title chase against incumbent gold holder, Edwards in the pair’s long-anticipated grudge fight.

Failing in his third attempt to land the undisputed championship, Covington dropped a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Edwards over the course of five rounds.

And voicing his displeasure at the result awarded to Edwards in the British technician’s lopsided performance, Covington claimed he fractured his foot with his very first kick attempt in his main event fight with the undisputed titleholder.

Colby Covington reveals x-rays of foot injury suffered at UFC 296

Two months on, however, the MMA Masters trainee has now provided x-ray images of his foot in the aftermath of UFC 296 – revealing the fracture.

“The result wasn’t what I wanted,” Colby Covington told Submission Radio. “It wasn’t my night, but I broke my foot right away and couldn’t plant or float off it to use the wrestling and pressure I planned to use. I didn’t want to disclose this information until I had the x-rays back home, but here they are.”

“I knew straight away it was bad because, it was the first kick I threw,” Colby Covington explained. “It landed right on his (Leon Edwards) elbow. He was in [an] orthodox [stance], so I kind of got a little overzealous, and I wanted to rip a high kick to his orthodox side, because I didnd’t know if he would be defensively sound like he is from southpaw. …And haters will still find a way to hate on me fighting 25 minutes on one leg while landing over a hundred more strikes than Leon.”

