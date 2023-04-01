Colby Covington addresses threat to Jon Anik: ‘He found out the stove can be very hot, he shouldn’t touch it’

Former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington has doubled down on his recent threats to long-time UFC play-by-play lead, Jon Anik, warning the latter from “coming at the king”.

Covington, the current #2 ranked welterweight challenger and a former interim champion under the promotion’s banner, recently made much-criticized threats to UFC commentator, Anik, claiming that he did not want to see the latter’s children grow up without their father, accusing Anik of taking sides with fellow welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad, accusing him of racism to boot.

Colby Covington expected to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 291 in July

Expected to make his Octagon return this summer, Covington has been pegged to challenge for undisputed welterweight gold against current undisputed champion, Leon Edwards – with reports confirming the promotion are “aiming” to headline a UFC 291 card on July 22. – targeted for London, England, with a title fight featuring Edwards and Covington.

And despite receiving flak from Anik’s podcast guest and Serra-Longo MMA head coach, Ray Longo for his comments, in which he urged Covington to drop his “act” – the Clovis native warned Anik away from taking proverbial sides in the future.

“Mike (Michael Bisping), you know like, I guess Jon (Anik) found out that the stove can be really hoyt, maybe you shouldn’t touch it,” Colby Covington said on Believe You Me. “So, you know, I tell everybody the same thing, when the train’s coming through, you know, you better get off the tracks or you’re gonna get run over… no one’s safe in this business Mike, like everyone that wants to comment and drag me down, they don’t know what I’ve been through.”

“They don’t know how hard I work every day… if you come for the king, the king’s gonna have to have a response,” Colby Covington explained. (Transcribed by MMANews)

Predicting a victory over Birmingham native, Edwards later this year, Covington claimed he would beat the undisputed welterweight champion “from pillar to post” in their planned championship clash.