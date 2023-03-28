Colby Covington expects to challenge for undisputed UFC welterweight gold this summer during International Fight Week against Leon Edwards, and predicts he’ll UFC 290 as the new gold holder after taking out Edwards “from pillar to post’ in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Covington, the current #2 ranked welterweight contender one-time interim division champion, most recently headlined UFC 272 back in March of last year against former title challenger, Jorge Masvidal – securing a comprehensive unanimous decision win in the pair’s grudge match.

Earlier this month to boot, Covington travelled to London for UFC 286 – weighing in as an official backup to the pay-per-view event’s headliner between the aforenoted, Edwards, and former champion, past-foe, Kamaru Usman.

Attending The O2 Arena event to boot, Covington has been tipped as the next challenger to Birmingham native, Edwards’ throne by UFC president, Dana White, despite the latter taking issue with the merit in which Covington has drafted his way into a title challenge.

Colby Covington predicts a rather one-sided title win over Leon Edwards this summer

Laying out an ideal timeframe for a showdown against Team Renegade BJJ & MMA staple, Edwards, Covington suggested the two will fight as soon as International Fight Week in July – at UFC 290. And furthermore, expects to defeat the British champion no matter where the expected fight plays out.

“Leon (Edwards), man, you need to stop hiding,” Colby Covington said during a podcast appearance on Believe You Me with Michael Bisping. “You need to come out here and defend your f*cking country, and prove you’re a real champion. If you’re a real champion, you’ll beat anybody. So come get it, Leon – I’m waiting for you Leon Scott (sic).”

“I beat him from pillar to post,” Colby Covington explained. “I beat him everywhere. I’m a better wrestler, a better striker, [I’ve got] better Jiu-Jitsu, you know, my cardio – he can’t hang [with me]. He slows down in fights, you know, those last couple of rounds he definitely – he’ll come out hard and he’ll throw, fifty-sixty kicks, fifty-sixty punches, but then his volume changes. So I will wear him out, Michael (Bisping), and I will break him. I’ll break his will, and you will see that. That’s why he’s not selling the fight.”

Over the course of his Octagon tenure, Covington has landed other promotional victories over the likes of Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, Robbie Lawler, and Tyron Woodley to name a few.