Colby Covington Teases ATT Brawl After Jorge Masvidal Fallout

Colby Covington and a few members of American Top Team (ATT) – Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier – are not getting along.

“Chaos” has been taking shots at both Masvidal and Poirier, and the two fired right back at Covington. It got to the point where “The Diamond” said it is ‘on sight’ if he sees Covington at the gym.

Now, Covington believes there could be a brawl at ATT with everything that is going on.

“Things are definitely going to be weird,” Covington said to Chael Sonnen of the atmosphere at American Top Team (h/t BJPENN.com). “It comes out of jealousy and bitterness, Uncle Chael. These guys are wishing they could do what I do and they’re mad at where I’m at and what I do for a living.

“They wish they could make the pay checks. There is going to be a little jealously. There might be a brawl at ATT. We might come to blows. I’m prepared for anything.”

If there is a fight at ATT between Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Dustin Poirier, “Chaos” is more than confident he wins those fights. He has trashed “Gamebred” as a .500 fighter and a journeyman fighter while saying Poirier can’t stuff a takedown for the life of him.

“These guys are talking a lot but they know what would happen if they stepped to me,” he said. “I’d beat their asses. I’m not to worried about them. They’ve got to worry about me.”

What do you make of Colby Covington’s comments saying there could be a brawl at ATT?