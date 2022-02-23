Colby Covington (19-3 MMA) has found himself in the headlines again, after the 34-year-old mixed in with several trolls on ‘Twitter’ today, as he reacted to Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) revealing that his long-time fiancé Jesse Moses had left him back in December and since the pair have been completely split.

Tremendous news. Guess you finally knocked some sense into her @johnnybones https://t.co/RobNklPU9c pic.twitter.com/T7sENat43I — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) February 23, 2022

Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA) – Covington’s UFC 272 opponent – is not the only UFC fighter that ‘used’ to have a friendship that turned sour with the Californian.

The pair used to live together for two years in ‘Iowa Central Community College’, with Covington, even stating the pair were even “best friends when (they) met each other”.

However, this is not the first time ‘Chaos’ has taken a dig at the former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champ.

Colby Covington has most notably called Jon Jones a “steroid-using, cheating, lying just piece of sh*t person.” Before challenging Jones’ religious sincerity, “He claims to be this goldy person, you know recking a Bentley with hookers in the back is not godly. Cheating on your wife Is not godly.”

With the pair’s history, it is not hard to understand why a character like Covington continues to agitate and make fun of the likes of Jon Jones about his previous domestic abuse charges.

When will we see Jon Jones back in the octagon?

With it being six months since, the UFC Hall of Famer officially vacated his Light Heavyweight belt, in his lifetime ambition of moving up to the promotion’s heavyweight division.

There is no official time frame for his return, however, the 34-year-old has since surprised MMA fans by switching camps to ‘Fight Ready Arizona’, where he trains with the likes of Coach Eddie Cha, Henry Cejudo, Davison Figueredo, Jiri Prochazka and many more.

Jon Jones has linked up with Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready in Arizona.



(via @JonnyBones, @HenryCejudo)

(📸 frankies_photos11/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Kov3KhC7g2 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 14, 2021

Do you think Colby Covington went too far with his comments about Jon Jones?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.