Breaking: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Booked For UFC 245

It’s happening. Kamaru Usman’s first UFC welterweight title defense will indeed be against Colby Covington at UFC 245.

The action goes down from the T-Mobile Arena on December 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada. LowKickMMA has confirmed an initial report by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who broke the news on Twitter. Usman vs. Covington will be the third title fight on the card.

UFC 245 will feature 3 title fights after all. September 27, 2019

It initially looked like Usman vs. Covington wasn’t going to happen after negotiations broke down earlier this month. However, now the date is set for later this year. Usman is currently on a 14-fight win streak at the moment, last beating Tyron Woodley to capture the 170-pound title earlier this year. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has proven to be a dominant wrestler, who is also a danger on the feet with his power.

As for Covington, he is on a seven-fight win streak since suffering his first and only professional MMA loss back in 2015 to Warlley Alves via submission. “Chaos” holds wins over Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, and Robbie Lawler. He was briefly the interim welterweight champion of the world before being stripped due to inactivity.

Now, the personal beef and title picture will be settled at UFC 245 in December, as Covington and Usman finally lock horns.

Who are you picking in the Usman vs. Covington title fight at UFC 245?