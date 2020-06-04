Colby Covington Sees Through Jon Jones Act: ‘You’re Not A Hero’

Spread the word!













Covington: Hilarious How Fake Jones Is

Colby Covington is not buying anything Jon Jones is selling.

With looting and vandalism taking place amid the ongoing Black Lives Matters protests following the tragic death of George Floyd last week, Jones recently made headlines for his efforts in helping his community out.

He first released footage of himself confiscating spray paint from vandals in his native Albuquerque, New Mexico. He later offered help to small businesses who were affected by the events that were taking place.

The UFC light heavyweight champion received praise from many in the combat sports world for his actions although there were some who questioned whether it was simply a publicity stunt. Bitter rival and former roommate Covington is one of them as he claims to see right through everything.

“The funniest thing about the Jon Jones thing, is that he just conveniently has a camera set up right as he’s stealing paint cans from two protesters and rioters in the street,” Covington told Submission Radio. “I think it’s just hilarious how fake he is. And now he’s trying to act like he’s a baby-faced hero? Dude, you’re a scumbag. You were just shooting guns, getting a DUI last week, man. Where were you at when the cops were there? You were just wrapping a Bentley around a pole with two hookers in the back while your wife and kids were home. Where were you then? All the steroids you’ve done, all the cocaine you’ve done. Man, you’re not a good guy, you’re not a hero, Jon.

“Stop trying to act like you’re a hero. It’s pathetic. The guy is out there begging for money, this and that, and all of a sudden mysteriously there’s just a cameraman set up and he’s the good guy again. He wants to be the baby-faced hero and look good for negotiations with Dana, his boss. So, the guy’s a complete joke. He doesn’t deserve to be paid. I mean, look at this history, look at his track record. The guy can’t get out of his own way. I mean, it’s one thing to make a mistake, but it’s another thing to continually make the same mistake after another, after another, after another, after another. So, the guy’s a dirtbag. He shouldn’t be paid anything. The guy shouldn’t be fighting, he should be suspended for his whole career. When you fail two or three steroid tests, I don’t even know why he’s in the UFC.”

Of course, it’s not the first time Covington has verbally attacked Jones.

It’s been a regular feature when it comes to “Chaos” — so much so that “Bones” even revealed Covington was who he disliked the most in the mixed martial arts world. We can expect it to only continue going forward

What do you think of Covington’s comments?