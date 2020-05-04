Jon Jones Reveals He Dislikes Colby Covington The Most In MMA World

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is one of the most polarizing figures in the sport.

With a distinction like that, you’re bound to have a number of critics and haters. Jones certainly has his fair share, especially when it comes to fellow mixed martial arts fighters.

And when interacting with fans on social media on Sunday, “Bones” revealed which fighter he disliked the most out of a choice of four of his biggest critics/rivals.

“Oh easily Colby, DC happened already and the other two just seem to really enjoy the attention.”

As many may know already, Jones and Daniel Cormier share one of the most heated and real rivalries in the sport. But like the former mentioned, that chapter has already gone by and in time, maybe the animosity will as well.

When it comes to Israel Adesanya and Dillon Danis, Jones believes they just enjoy the attention they get when calling him out.

However, Covington is a different story.

“Chaos” has been aggressively mocking Jones for years on social media. Jones also has a connection with him as the pair were college roommates back in the day.

Given that they fight 35 pounds apart, it appears highly unlikely that they would compete in a grudge match in the future. But there’s always that Adesanya fight.

Are you surprised that Covington is the fighter Jones dislikes the most?