Colby Covington Says Leaving American Top Team Is A ‘Real Possibility’

Spread the word!













Colby Covington admits there is a possibility of him having to leave American Top Team (ATT).

Covington got into more heat with some of his ATT teammates with comments he recently made. He notably mocked former roommate Jorge Masvidal as a jealous journeyman as well as Dustin Poirier who is coming off a lightweight title defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Masvidal responded to Covington by telling him he knew where to find him at the gym, while Poirier warned “Chaos” that things would be “on sight” if they met each other going forward. Covington even recently claimed there could be a brawl at ATT given the situation.

Because of that, he may have to end up leaving the Coconut Creek-based gym:

“That’s a very real possibility,” Covington said of a potential departure to BJ Penn Radio. “It’s a very real possibility. I don’t know. I think [ATT owner] Dan Lambert is a little bit nervous about it. We’ve been having talks the last couple of days and he’s very nervous about it. He doesn’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m always there at the gym. They know where to find me if they want to cause a scene and make friction in the gym. I know Dan doesn’t like that. He doesn’t want that rap.

“That’s the worst part about this, is the rap our gym’s getting; that there’s so much friction in the gym. But everybody knows the results speak for themselves. American Top Team is the greatest gym in the world. We have the best fighters, we have the best coaches and we have the best facilities. So I just hope that Dan doesn’t let the opinion of outsiders influence what we’re really doing. And at the end of the day, people are going to love you and people are going to hate you, man. Just take it all. There’s no such thing as bad publicity. The only bad publicity is no publicity.”

It’s not the first time Covington has caused friction with ATT teammates. He even pissed off some coaches as well following his “filthy animals” comment directed at Brazilians back in 2017.

What do you think of the situation?