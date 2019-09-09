Jorge Masvidal Issues Response To ‘Little Whore’ Colby Covington

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal had some strong words in response to Colby Covington.

The pair used to be close friends, training partners and even roommates. However, things have soured between the two in recent times, especially with Masvidal’s recent success. Many believe it’s a work between the two, but things certainly seem serious.

Earlier today on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Covington spoke of how Masvidal was jealous of his success and how their friendship deteriorated. He also mentioned how “Gamebred” was sitting a couple of rows behind him during UFC 241 which eventually led to an altercation between the two.

To that, Masvidal had a lengthy response:

“All I know is, he knows what f*cking gym I’m at,” Masvidal told Helwani. “Actually, maybe he doesn’t know. I don’t know, I could be at the gym tomorrow, Thursday, whenever you want, Colby. I can be at the f*cking gym. And whatever incidents you’re having, we can talk about it like men. He had to tell Dana White that I was trying to assault him. Dana White came over to me like I’m in kindergarten, talking about, ‘Don’t give out no three piece and soda’. I go, ‘What the f*ck are you talking about Dana?’ and he goes, ‘No, Colby’s telling me you’re trying to assault him, you can’t do that.'” I go man, this guy is such a b*tch. Let’s talk like men. Why you online doing all this shit, for a like, for a follow?

“Because two weeks ago, he’s the one saying that I was his best friend. I haven’t said none of that shit in a while because this motherfucker did some shit I didn’t like to somebody I adore and that’s my coach. So since then, we haven’t been cool. This dude needs to slow down man. He knows better than most who the f*ck I am. I’ll be at the gym, Colby, if you’re hearing this, you little b*tch, because you will. Because he acts like he’s not sensitive, even though he’s the most sensitive dude I’ve ever met. He cries when he reads comments.”

So to confirm, are Masvidal and Covington really not friends anymore? According to the former, they haven’t kicked it in some time. And ever since the incident with the coach, things haven’t been the same:

“We haven’t kicked it in some time,” Masvidal added. “…Since his title fight with RDA, an incident happened between him and my coach. My coach cornered him in that fight as well. Since then, I never kicked it with him. I don’t like to talk about it. This right now is stupid but since this guy is bringing it up and talking about all this shit then f*ck it, we’ll bring it up. But this is supposed to be between me and him. Not between me and the f*cking world. That’s the way I was raised. But if you’re going to be a little whore and open up your mouth for attention, here it is buddy.”

What do you make of Masvidal’s response?