Video – Colby Covington goads Jon Jones, looks for him under ring at UFC PI: ‘We should probably look for him’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has reignited his feud with former friend, Jon Jones — boldly joking how he should check under the ring at the UFC Performance Institute for the Rochester native — who revealed years ago how he hid from a drug testing agent under the ring at his Jackson-Wink MMA base.

Covington, a former interim welterweight champion and current number nine ranked challenger, made his return last December in an impromptu headliner at UFC Fight Night Tampa, entering the Octagon for the first time in a year following a third unsuccessful bid for the undisputed welterweight championship.

And dropping his second consecutive loss, Clovis native, Covington was finished by surging contender, Joaquin Buckley courtesy of a doctor’s stoppage in the third round, slumping to another loss after his decision shutout defeat to former champion, Leon Edwards.

Appearing at UFC Vegas 102 over the course of the weekend, Covington made waves on social media after he attempted to embrace former two-fight rival and ex-champion, Kamaru Usman during a live stream backstage — appearingly to no avail.

Colby Covington checks under ring at UFC PI for bitter rival, Jon Jones

And in another video posted on his official Twitch channel, Covington joked how he should check under the ring at the UFC Performance Institute for former college friend and training partner, Jones — who admitted to hiding under a squared circle to avoid a USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) drug testing agent.

“You know what this boxing ring just reminded me of, guys?” Colby Covington asked his viewers. “We should probably look under it to see if Jon Jones is there. Just like when he hid there from USADA. Guys, let’s go look [to see] if Jon Jones is there. Jonny boy — Jonny, are you here? Are you here, Jon?

“Jon, are you hiding from USADA and the doping agency?” Colby Covington explained. “Jon, are you under there? Jon Jones, where are you? I know you like to hide under rings from the drug lords. Are you still burying your steroid test? Welp, sorry guys, I thought Jon Jones would be there. He loves to hide under rings so much. Guy’s a scumbag.”