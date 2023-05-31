Despite appearing on the cusp of a welterweight title defense against the outspoken, Colby Covington, current UFC champion, Leon Edwards has urged contenders in the weight class to land themselves a deserved shot at his throne.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 286 back in March on home soil, successfully defending his crown in a close, majority decision win over Kamaru Usman in his trilogy rubber match with the former pound-for-pound number one.

Successfully defending his championship for the first time, Birmingham native, Edwards had struck gold back in August of last year, stopping Auchi native, Usman with a spectacular, highlight-reel fifth round high-kick KO win at UFC 278.

Expected to make his second attempted title knockback against the aforenoted, Covington, Edwards rejected the opportunity to make another July homecoming in London, confirming how he prefers a lay-off until October, potentially at a UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Leon Edwards talks have been held regarding a fight with Colby Covington next

Receiving a slew of call outs from the likes of Clovis native, Covington, as well as the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev – Edwards has called for welterweight competition to separate themselves from the chasing pack.

“These guys want to sit out, complain, and moan about the title shot without fighting,” Leon Edwards told MMA Fighting. “I had to do 10 in a row to get my title shot. These guys are coming off one win, one loss, one win – demanding title shots. I feel like they should fight each other. Either Colby (Covington) versus (Gilbert) Burns, or Belal (Muhamamd) versus Colby. However (sic) they wanna do it. Whoever wins, that’s me next.”

“The UFC hasn’t spoke to us and there’s no talks of that fight [with Colby Covington] happening,” Leon Edwards explained. “He’s just talking just to talk – this is the guy that sat out for over a year, turned down fight after fight. I [accepted a fight with] Khamzat (Chimaev) when no wanted to fight Khamzat – I am willing to fight whoever, whenever, as long as they deserve it. There will be no giveouts, there will be no freebies here, Go earn your way and title shot is yours.” (Transcribed by MMA News)