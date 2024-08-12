Colby Covington viciously rips NBA star LeBron James: ‘Captain I Hate America’

Former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington has once more hit out at basketball superstar, LeBron James amid his appearance at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, @labelling the Los Angeles Laker player “Captain I hate America”.

Covington, a former interim welterweight titleholder and the current number number four ranked divisional contender, has been out of action since he headlined UFC 296 back in December, suffering his third loss in an undisputed title fight, in a decision loss to Leon Edwards.

Colby Covington once more hits out at LeBron James

And expected to make his return later this year amid links to a showdown with the unbeaten, Ian Garry, as well as a grudge fight with former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier – Covington has once more stoked the flames on his rivalry with NBA megastar, James on social media.

“You have ‘Captain I Hate America’ LeBron James bestowed the honor of carrying the stars and stripes? Colby Covington said in a video. “When I heard that he was going to be the one carrying his country’s flag, I thought it was going to be for China. What happened LeBron? Did you finally give equality and justice to all those children and women sowing your shoes?”

“Did you bring those jobs back to the States?” Colby Covington continued. “Or would that mess with your profit margin?”

Earning himself another gold medal at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, James alongside, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Derrick White, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, and Devin Hooker – team USA defeated France with a 98-87 score in the men’s final gold medal match.

Covington’s run-in with the previously mentioned James comes as not the only UFC star to hit out at the polarizing basketball player, with King Green claiming he would “wax” the veteran if they ever fought each other.