Colby Covington stokes flames on rivalry with NBA star LeBron James: ‘Go to China, go to these sweatshops’

Colby Covington stokes the flames on a previous feud with NBA star Lebron James ahead of UFC 296.

It’s a Covington fight week, so you can expect personal attacks on a whole list of people. ‘Chaos’ will often use the bigger spotlight to attempt to grab headlines and further push his personality.

This time Covington came at one of the biggest sports stars in the world, Lebron James.

“If you hate America so much and you don’t like this country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it, or come deal with me. Go to China, go to these sweatshops that employ all these laborers, use these women, and pay pennies on the dollar to make your millions… F*** you, LeBron James, you’re a coward, you’re a spineless coward, and you’re a b****.”

Colby Covington’s previous attack on Lebron James

While Covington can say a lot of stuff that is untrue, or a clear part of his shtick he did have a good point when talking about James. Colby Covington had previously taken shots at James over his silence over the Chinese Governments committing ongoing human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.

China has close ties with the NBA, and James has also been known to stand for injustices such as the BLM cause.

“Just a big hypocrite, Covington said of James. “He talks about his two biggest things he loves to talk about equality and justice. Where’s the equality of employing women in Chinese sweatshops to make your merchandise for millions of dollars while they’re making pennies? Where’s the equality in that?

“Where’s the justice in critiquing the greatest country on God’s green Earth America but not talking about Hong Kong, not talking about the Uyghurs in China? He stays silent on everything in China because he’s a Chinese puppet master.”

What do you think of Colby Covington’s remarks?