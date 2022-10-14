UFC welterweight Colby Covington has made a name for himself with his radical views and overwhelming support for former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Recently, Covington found himself amongst some of the biggest names in entertainment at the premiere of Candace Owens’ BLM documentary titled The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. Whether you find Covington’s hot-takes refreshing, infuriating, or downright comical, it’s clear that ‘Chaos’ has gotten the attention of fellow conservatives.

Covington shared an image of himself on Instagram alongside famed rapper Kanye West, Candance Owens, and Ray J at the event.

“Paying my last respects to #BLM. They had a good run of scamming innocent Americans, but (Candace Owens) just buried them 12 feet deep with her new documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold!!!! Check it out on DailyWire+”

The official synopsis for Owen’s documentary reads:

“On the 2-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Candace revisits Minneapolis and the violent racially divided aftermath that fueled BLM’s global rise and filled its coffers.” It should be noted that in the film, Owens targets BLM the group and not specifically the Black Lives Matter movement.

Colby Covington Nearing a Return to the Octagon?

The last time we saw Colby Covington inside the Octagon was in a main event grudge match with a former friend turned bitter rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. ‘Chaos’ scored a unanimous decision win, seemingly putting an end to the heated rivalry, but ‘Gamebred’ was far from down with Covington. Weeks later, Masvidal would allegedly attack Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse, leaving ‘Chaos’ with a fractured tooth and a wrist abrasion. Masvidal was charged with second-degree felony aggravated battery and criminal mischief and is currently awaiting trial tentatively scheduled for December 5th.

Reports indicated that Covington’s return to the Octagon had been delayed due to injuries sustained in the attack that was more severe than previously reported. However, UFC President Dana White dismissed that claim, revealing that Colby Covington was ready to go and they were simply in the process of working out who would be next for the former interim welterweight champion. Enter Khamzat Chimaev.

Following his failed weigh-in for a welterweight main event at UFC 279, it appeared that Chimaev was on his way to the middleweight division. Even ‘Borz’ teased the move on Twitter, posting an image of himself with the caption “185.” Five days later, Chimaev indicated that Colby Covington was the next man to meet him inside the Octagon. This is yet to be confirmed, but this is truly the case, does that mean the UFC is going to allow Chimaev the chance to make the 170-pound limit once again, or will Covington be moving up after two failed attempts to capture the welterweight championship? Only time will tell.