Dana White shuts down Colby Covington injury rumours: “He’s ready to fight”

UFC President Dana White says that welterweight Colby Covington is “ready to fight” following rumors that he may be out injured until next year.

In March of this year, Coby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally squared off after their once close friendship turned into a bitter rivalry. Covington would defeat Masvidal by a wide unanimous decision but that wasn’t to be the end of the saga.

A couple of weeks following the fight, Covington was eating at a restaurant in Miami before Masvidal allegedly struck Covington several times while wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

Since the incident, Covington has been relatively silent on social media and has not partaken in any media and rumors have since flown around that he had actually suffered a serious injury as a result of the incident.

Fellow welterweight, Gilbert Burns would add to these rumors when he spoke to The AllStar, Burns would claim that Covington had suffered a broken jaw.

“That would be a dream [fighting Colby Covington]. The rumors [were] that he was very bad. He had a neck injury, the nerves were very bad — he lost a little bit of movement in his neck. He kinda broke his jaw again, he had surgery and the surgery didn’t go well. He’s still doing the PT [physical therapy], he’s not training. (h/t MMA Mania).

“If everything goes okay,” Burns continued. “He’s only back in March — that’s what I heard. I don’t know if it’s true, but I [heard] from guys that know him. I think it’s true because he’s been quiet — he hasn’t said anything. I think he’s out until March next year.”

Dana White responds

As part of the Contender Series media scrum, Dana White was questioned about Covington’s return and confirmed he would be returning soon.

“Colby wants to fight. He’s ready to fight and we’re making plans for him soon.”

