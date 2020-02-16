Colby Covington: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Won’t Happen

Spread the word!













Colby Covington believes both Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will avoid fighting each other for their own reasons.

Masvidal is seemingly next in line for a shot at Usman’s welterweight title with UFC president Dana White planning for it to take place at International Fight Week in the summer.

Despite White’s plans, the pair — who clearly don’t like each other — still have to negotiate their bout agreement. And Covington believes Masvidal will end up chasing a more lucrative fight with Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz only to price himself out:

“To be honest, I’m calling it right now — let all the people know,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “Let Dana [White] and all the people know in this interview that ‘Street Judas’ also known as ‘Journeyman’ Jorge Masvidal is not going to fight ‘Marty Fakenewsman.’ He’s going to wait and price himself out.

“He’s going to try and wait to fight ‘Con Man’ [Conor] McGregor, the little Irish leprechaun, who couldn’t knock an old dude off a barstool. The guy’s got no f*cking power. He couldn’t fight himself out of a wet paper bag. But we’re not talking about ‘Con Man’ McGregor. We’re talking about ‘Street Judas.’ He’s going to think he’s worth more, his value is more and he’s going to wait for Conor or even a Nate Diaz rematch, the soy boy, because everybody knows those Stockton slaps don’t do sh*t. He’s going to price himself out.”

Even if Masvidal does end up agreeing to fight Usman, Covington claims the champion will end up faking injuries to avoid a fight.

“What ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ is going to do, he’s going to fake injuries again,” Covington said. “He’s going to make up injuries. He does not want to fight anybody. He doesn’t want to fight Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington again because he knows he got his a** beat on Dec. 14 and he got lucky and he got saved by a ref. He got life rafts from a ref.

“We’ll have to see what happens. I don’t think ‘Journeyman’ Jorge Masvidal is stepping up to the plate.”

Covington notably lost to Usman when they met in their welterweight title fight at UFC 245 in December. However, “Chaos” clearly feels hard done by the controversial stoppage from referee Marc Goddard in the fifth round.

And if Usman vs. Masvidal doesn’t pan out as he predicts, he expects to get the next title shot instead and is open to fighting in July:

“That’s the perfect time,” Covington added. “By July, International Fight Week, I’m coming back for the people. I’m coming back for America. I’m America’s champ. At International Fight Week, the champion is going to defend his title. It’s going to be a rematch of what went down Dec. 14, this time with a real and fair playing field. It’s going to be a completely different fight.

“The rematch is going to be completely different because it will be a fair playing field and I will get my hand raised for the people.”

Do you agree with Covington’s comments?