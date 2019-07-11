Colby Covington Explains How American Top Team Would Handle Fight Between Him & Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













The welterweight division is possibly the most interesting within the UFC at the moment.

Currently, Kamaru Usman reigns as the division’s champion, but is sidelined with an injury for the time being. Meanwhile, Colby Covington has been parading around as the self-proclaimed champion of the division, sporting the interim title he has since been officially stripped of.

Despite being expected to be Usman’s first challenger, Covington will instead face off against former American Top Team teammate Robbie Lawler. “Chaos” seems to take issue with the way “Ruthless” left the team and is looking for payback. Another one of Covington’s teammates, Jorge Masvidal, is doing very well for himself within the division as well.

“Gamebred” comes off a first-round knockout victory over Ben Askren at UFC 239. The knockout marks the fastest in UFC history, as he starched “Funky” in just five seconds with a flying knee. At this pace, should Covington get past Lawler, Masvidal and Covington could very well find themselves matched up against one another down the road.

Both Covington and Masvidal are very good friends and came up together within American Top Team. Speaking to “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” this week, Covington discussed what it would be like having to fight against one of his best friends:

“Yeah, we would dread it, Ariel,” Covington said. “But lets be honest, we’ve been beating each other up and fighting each other for the past eight years at American Top Team. So to go out there and get a seven-figure paycheck for the both of us and set ourselves up for the rest of our lives, it wouldn’t be a big deal.

“We’re fighters at heart and that’s what we love to do. So, fighters fight, man. There’s only one man in this business, and that’s what we’re in this to do, to be that one man, to be at the top of the mountain. To have this [shows UFC title]. So whoever wants to come get this, come get it, boy. I take on all comers.”

Covington then explained how ATT would handle such a situation, suggesting they’d come into the gym at separate times and delegate the handling of the situation to coach Dan Lambert:

“Yeah, it won’t be an issue,” Covington said. “We’ll come in on separate times, Dan Lambert will handle it accordingly. He’ll make sure we have our training partners and our training coaches on separate times in the gym and we’ll space it out so we don’t have to be and see each other before the fight.”

Who do you think wins a matchup between Masvidal and Covington? Do you think a potential fight will affect their friendship?