Colby Covington hits out at Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 296 return: ‘I’m not a weight bully like him’

Confirming his intentions to fight undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in the immediate future ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 296 this weekend, incoming welterweight title chaser, Colby Covington has described the Russian as a “weight bully”.

Covington, the current number three ranked welterweight contender and former interim divisional titleholder, is slated to headline UFC 296 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – taking on incumbent weight class gold holder, Leon Edwards in a long-anticipated title showdown.

Himself sidelined since March of last year, Clovis native, Covington most recently turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over former title challenger and prior training partner, Jorge Masvidal in a shutout victory.

Colby Covington again targets Islam Makhachev

And poking fun at American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev ahead of his title fight with Edwards this weekend, Covington claimed the lightweight kingpin was nothing more than just a “weight bully” who fought against “midgets”.

“I don’t cut weight though, you know,” Colby Covington said. “I’m a real fighter, you know, ‘cause I fight at my natural weight class because I’m the best fighter in the world. I’m not a weight bully like Islam Makhachev who has to cut all that weight to have an advantage over midgets and beat those guys up. So, you know, that’s why I’m the number one pound-for-pound fighter on earth – ‘cause I fight at my natural weight class.”

Colby calls out Islam Makhachev for being a weight bully pic.twitter.com/2cAvohvpXS — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 13, 2023

Weighing up a potential title fight with Makhachev in the future, Covington sought to repeat the theme from heralded screenplay, Rocky IV in a fight with the lightweight kingpin.

“Number one for sure, is Islam Makhachev,” Colby Covington explained “That’s the money fight. That needs to be settled. USA vs. Russia. It’s the Rocky IV theme line. Rocky vs. Drago. Everybody is talking like he’s pound-for-pound this, he’s pound-for-pound that. Against me, he’ll see a real fighter.”



“He needs to stop being a weight bully, cutting all that weight to get the size advantage over people, and he needs to come see America’s champ,” Colby Covington told. “He needs to come see Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. I’ll see you soon, Islam.”

