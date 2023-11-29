Colby Covington eyes dream title fight with Islam Makhachev after UFC 296 return: ‘It’s the Rocky IV theme’

Ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 296 next month, incoming welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington has noted his interest in a title fight showdown with current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in the future – describing the superfight as his most sought-after pairing.

Covington, the current number three ranked welterweight contender and former inteirm division champion, is slated to headline UFC 296 next month in the final pay-per-view event of the year, taking on undisputed champion and long-time rival, Leon Edwards in Las Vegas.

As for Makhachev, the Russian force and current pound-for-pound number one fighter, headlined UFC 294 back in October against featherweight gold holder, Alexander Volkanovski, turning in a spectacular first round high-kick knockout win over the New South Wales native.

Islam Makhachev's (@MAKHACHEVMMA) return could come as soon as March at #UFCSaudiArabia against rival Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs), as per friend, Daniel Cormier.https://t.co/7pbbt1841E — LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) November 29, 2023

Colby Covington eyes Islam Makhachev superfight

And ahead of his comeback fight, Covington, who has been earmarked as a potential future foe by Makhachev who himself is weighing up a welterweight division leap, would be welcomed by the Clovis native, who described the pound-for-pound ace as his dream fight.

“Number one for sure, is Islam Makhachev,” Colby Covington told UFC.com. “That’s the money fight. That needs to be settled. USA vs. Russia. It’s the Rocky IV theme line. Rocky vs. Drago. Everybody is talking like he’s pound-for-pound this, he’s pound-for-pound that. Against me, he’ll see a real fighter.”



“He needs to stop being a weight bully, cutting all that weight to get the size advantage over people, and he needs to come see America’s champ,” Colby Covington explained. “He needs to come see Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. I’ll see you soon, Islam.”

In his most recent outing, MMA Masters trainee, Covington landed a dominant unanimous decision win over arch-rival and former training partner, Jorge Masvidal back in March of last year in a long-awaited grudge match between the two.

