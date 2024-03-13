Colby Covington urges Ian Garry’s wife to ‘Get on your knees and beg for the fight’ in shocking call out

Colby Covington is again fanning the flames of his fiery rivalry with Irish standout Ian Garry.

Though they’ve never actually stepped inside the Octagon, Covington’s intense back-and-forth with the rising welterweight contender has become one of the more intriguing feuds of the last year. Kickstarting in late 2023, ‘Chaos’ jumped on the bandwagon of trashing Garry and his 40-year-old wife, Layla Anna-Lee, who has been accused of being a “gold digger” and a “predator” by fans and fighters alike.

Covington was far from the first to make such comments, but his consistent attack on Garry’s relationship has understandably caught the Irishman’s attention. Following his win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 last month, Garry called out ‘Chaos’ in his post-fight interview, making it clear that he wants to be the man that sends the three-time title challenger into retirement.

Every time Garry does an interview, Covington’s name seemingly pops up, a consistency that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Clovis, California native. Snapping back at Garry’s continued remarks, Covington delivered another WWE-style promo while boating in sunny South Florida.

“Ian Garry, you translucent cuck, you wanted my attention. Now you got it,” Covington said in a video posted on social media. “Everybody knows why you want to fight me, Ian. I’m the biggest star in the division. It’s big city, bright lights, and the most attention and eyes you’re ever going to have on you when if we fight. “But everybody knows Ian, you missed your chance. You had your chance in December to step on the same stage as me and have a microphone and say whatever you want to say to me. But you were scared of what I was going to say to you. You got the sniffles and cried your way out. “That was just a taste of what I can do to you, Ian. All I did was ask the 5,000 people in attendance how many people banged your wife. It’s not my fault every single one of them raised their hand. If you’re scared of words, what do you think it’s going to be like when you step into the steel cage with Chaos? “You just went life and death with a guy who does this part-time and is a busboy at Outback. Dude serves blooming onions for a living and you went to a split decision with that guy. Now you want Donald Trump’s favorite fighter? That’s a big step up in competition, junior. You’re biting off more than you can chew, but you know what? I’m a giving man. I’m a kind man. I like to give everyone a chance. Everybody knows what’s in it for you, but what’s in it for me?”

Colby Covington lays down three stipulations to ian Garry and his wife

Continuing, Colby Covington revealed that he’s more than willing to step inside the Octagon with Ian Garry — so long as ‘The Future’ and his “WAG” wife agree to three stipulations.

“Let me teach you the art of the deal, Ian,” Covington continued. “Let’s come to a compromise. If you can meet these three stipulations, we’ve got a fight. 1) You and that gold-digging wh*re have to turn your Instagram comments back on and if you turn them off before the fight, you forfeit. 2) We’ve heard you cry and beg on your knees, but we all know that you’re not the boss. Layla, you’ve got 60 seconds to convince me why this fight needs to happen. So put your husband in the corner, get on your hands and knees, and beg.”

Covington’s third stipulation would require Garry’s wife to pose with Colby Covington to announce MyBookie’s Pick of the Week. Obviously, nothing more than a way to work his sponsor into the video, but cleverly done, if we’re being honest.

Ian Garry is yet to book a return to the Octagon following his latest victory, but ‘The Future’ is living up to his moniker, winning seven straight fights under the UFC banner and extending his undefeated MMA run to 14-0 with noteworthy wins against Kenan Song, Daniel Rodriguez, and Neil Magny.

As for Colby Covington, the welterweight gatekeeper has gone 2-3 in his last five with all three losses coming in title fights. His lone victories over the last five years have come against Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal — two fighters who exited the promotion following a four-fight losing skid.