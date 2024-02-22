Ian Garry vows to finish UFC enemy Colby Covington in future fight: ‘I’ll beat the mouth off him’

Surging welterweight contender, Ian Garry has laid an eye-catching prediction for his sought after fight with former interim division gold holder, Colby Covington – vowing to “beat the mouth off” the outspoken veteran in front of ormer United States president, Donald Trump.

Garry, who made his Octagon return over the course of last weekend, turned in a dominant, albeit uneventful split decision win over Geoff Neal, improving the Dubliner to 14-0 as a professional to boot.

And off the back of his victory, Portmarnock native Garry has landed at number six in the official welterweight rankings.

Ian Garry targets Colby Covington grudge match

Shooting his shot for his next opponent, Garry firmly has his sights fixed on a fight with former interim champion, Covington – vowing to beat the Clovis native in front of former president, Trump if they share the Octagon.

“I’ll talk to him (Colby Covington) when I beat the f*ck out of him in the Octagon,” Ian Garry told MMA Fighting. “If (Donald) Trump’s in attendance, I will drag Colby in front of Trump, and I’ll beat the mouth off him, and I’ll say, ‘This is what you’ve created’. Boom. ‘This is MAGA.’ I’m like, ‘It’s not more. Get rid of him. Get him out of the UFC.’”

For Covington, the MMA Masters staple has been chasing a fight with former title chaser, Stephen Thompson since his most recent outing back in December – which saw him falter in a third attempt to become the undisputed champion, dropping a decision shutout loss to the incumbent, Leon Edwards.

Staking his claim for a potential Irish homecoming ever-since his eventual Octagon landing, Garry has since claimed that he may be too much of a “star” to make a return to Dublin, leading to outcry from fans to maintain the 26-year-old does not have ideas above his own station.

Does Ian Garry have what it takes to topple veteran, Colby Covington?