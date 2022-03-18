Colby Covington has chimed in on the relationship issues that have plagued Jon Jones in recent months.

In September 2021, following his induction to the UFC Hall of Fame, Jones was arrested following an incident with his long-time partner, Jessie Moses, at a hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion was subsequently charged with battery domestic violence against the mother of his children, as well as injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

A few months later and Jones revealed that his fiancee had left him, and Covington was quick to rub salt into the fresh wound.

Tremendous news. Guess you finally knocked some sense into her @johnnybones https://t.co/RobNklPU9c pic.twitter.com/T7sENat43I — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) February 23, 2022

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Covington explained the social media post he aimed at Jones in the immediate aftermath of his split from Moses.

“I was giving him honest information,” Covington said. “He finally… He used to beat her a lot, you know. A couple of times he left her bloodied but I guess he finally beat some sense into her. So she finally came to her senses that she needed to leave him. He’s a dirtbag, he’s a scumbag. Look at the guy, he’s just a complete criminal, felon. Just a piece of sh** demonic person. So, you know, I’m happy that she finally took the right measures and is getting some help in her life.”

What’s Next For Colby Covington & Jon Jones?

Covington’s future is currently uncertain after he established himself as the King of Miami with a dominant decision victory over Jorge Masvidal earlier this month.

‘Chaos’ has fought and lost to the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman twice. Despite the fact, he is clearly the second-best 170lb fighter on the plant it seems unlikely that Covington will get another crack at ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ anytime soon.

Jones hasn’t fought since picking up a controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Since then, the MMA legend has been bulking up ahead of his long-awaited and eagerly anticipated move to heavyweight. It’s currently unclear if or when he will actually compete again.

What do you make of Colby Covington’s comments about Jones Jones’ relationship woes?

