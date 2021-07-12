Former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington has boldly claimed that former American Top Team teammate, Dustin Poirier showed his true character following his first round doctor’s stoppage win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on Saturday — claiming the TKO victory as a result of a fracture to McGregor’s left tibia and fibula was a “fluke” win for Poirier.



Meeting with former two-weight UFC champion, McGregor in the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday — Poirier emerged victoriously in the trilogy bout against the Crumlin native, as a result of a doctor’s stoppage after the latter suffered a fracture to his left tibia and fibula with 10-seconds remaining in the opening round of the bout.

McGregor, who recently emerged from a three-hour surgical procedure in a bid to address the injury had attempted to throw a rear teep toward the liver of Poirier in the closing moments of the first round, and according to his coach, John Kavanagh — he appears to have suffered the fracture after Poirier shelled defensively and McGregor’s leg collided with the Louisianan’s right elbow.



Stepping back onto his left leg after a miscued straight left hand right after the fracture, McGregor’s leg folded beneath him and he collapsed to the Octagon canvas. As the round ended with Poirier unloading ground strikes to McGregor, it then became apparent that the latter had suffered a fight-ending leg injury.



A vocal McGregor, who was still receiving treatment for his horrific injury during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, claimed that his rivalry with Poirier wasn’t over — after he had made chilling threats to both the Lafayette native and his wife, Jolie during the former’s post-fight interview.



“I was boxing the bleedin’ head off him (Dustin Poirier), kicking the bleedin’ leg off him — usual sh*te, dive to close the distance,” McGregor replied post-fight when asked by Rogan how he thought the fight was going up until his injury. “This is not over — if I have to take this outside with him, it’s on outside I don’t give a bollocks. There was no check, not one of them (leg kicks) were checked.“



“In your sleep, you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re getting it,” McGregor says while motioning a gun sign toward his own head. “In your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs. It ain’t over, trust me. Be careful what you say, mate.“



Covington, a former training partner of Poirier at the above-mentioned, Coconut Creek, Florida facility gave his thoughts on Saturday’s headliner and claimed that his former teammate showed his true character by conducting himself following a win he described as a “fluke” over McGregor.



“You know, I thought it showed the ‘charitable’ nice guy that — the true character of Dustin ‘The Doofus’ Soyrier (Poirier) last night,” Covington said during an interview with James Lynch. “He’s out there strutting in front of Conor’s (McGregor) face — obviously it was a fluke, man.“

“Conor broke his leg, it was fluke decision ending, you know,” Covington continued. “It wasn’t a knockout, it wasn’t a clear-cut decision, it wasn’t a submission, you know. And the guy’s out there strutting in front of that guy’s face when a downfall — that guy (McGregor) made his (Poirier’s) career and did everything for Dustin to give him this big fight, so I thought it was funny it showed his true character.“

“He’s got this little prop — you know, his wife, Jolie out there — obviously, she’s a prop,” Covington said. “He only uses her for a prop cause he knows he’s a piece of sh*t person. He wants to act like he’s a nice guy, a family man, a father, and a good husband. I just thought it showed his true character last night, he’s a dirtbag and so is the whole camp that he resides out of.“