Colby Covington: Dana White Is A Little Afraid Of Me, Always Making Up Lies

The relationship between UFC president Dana White and top-ranked welterweight Colby Covington remains rocky.

White and Covington have had their fair share of issues over the past year. Now, as Covington prepares to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 245, “Chaos” will likely be seeing a bit more of White over the next few weeks. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Covington talked about running into White at the UFC 245 press conference in early November.

Covington claimed that he and White only had a brief exchange before the presser began, in which White seemed “a little afraid” of him.

“No, I haven’t talked to him at all,” Covington said. “The only time I talked to him was right before the press conference before I went on stage I was like ‘hey Dana, how you doing?’ and you could tell he was a little afraid of me. He was like ‘how’s it going, how you doing?’ and I was just like I feel good.

“That was basically it. He went on the stage and we did the press conference and that was it. That’s the only words we’ve spoken to each other. I don’t have anything nice to say about him and I know he has nothing nice to say about me ever.”

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

White has been on record of accusing Covington of turning down fights in the past, however, the ex-interim champion claims the UFC boss is spreading fake news about him.

“It’s sad that he has that type of platform where people believe everything he says and they’re so gullible,” Covington said. “They just believe what they read, they don’t believe what they see. He wants to blame me but what about “Marty Fakenewsman?” He didn’t accept any fight. He wouldn’t fight me. He wouldn’t fight that journeyman Jorge Masvidal.

“He wouldn’t fight Leon Scott (Leon Edwards). He wouldn’t fight anybody. Why is it put on me that I didn’t want to fight when you’re getting me a petty, bullsh*t offer when I built this thing up into something bigger than life. It’s a spectacle. I brought out the president and I wasn’t even fighting.

“It’s sad the narrative he tries to run and what’s even sadder are the fans and the people who actually believe anything that comes out of his mouth. He’s always making up lies about me in the media, making these false and fake narratives. I’m not afraid to call a spade a spade. Whether I’m brutally honest or not, people should recognized how real I am and people should now I always speak the truth when I talk in interviews.”

What do you think about Covington’s comments on White being afraid of him?