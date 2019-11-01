Kamaru Usman & Colby Covington Intense Staredown Before UFC 245 (Video)

Earlier today (Fri. November 1, 2019) the UFC held its press conference for UFC 245, which takes place next month from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14.
Taking part in the presser was UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, and Germaine de Randamie. After the presser wrapped, UFC president Dana White squared the men and women off.
The most intense, by far, was that of Usman and Covington, who genuinely dislike each other. Check it out below.
UFC 245 Card
- Welterweight: (C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
- Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie
- Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo
- Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber
- Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders
- Women’s flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo
- Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France
- Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota
What do you think about Usman and Covington's staredown? Who are you picking next month?
