Kamaru Usman & Colby Covington Intense Staredown Before UFC 245 (Video)

Earlier today (Fri. November 1, 2019) the UFC held its press conference for UFC 245, which takes place next month from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14.

Taking part in the presser was UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, and Germaine de Randamie. After the presser wrapped, UFC president Dana White squared the men and women off.

The most intense, by far, was that of Usman and Covington, who genuinely dislike each other. Check it out below.

UFC 245 Card

Welterweight: (C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

(C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

(C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

(C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders Women’s flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota

What do you think about Usman and Covington’s staredown? Who are you picking next month?