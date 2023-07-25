Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has claimed that should he defeat Leon Edwards in an expected title fight later this year, he can envision a title showing with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor before the close of next year.

Covington, a former interim welterweight titleholder and current number two ranked division contender, has been pegged to make his return to the Octagon in a welterweight title fight against Edwards before the close of this year – potentially at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden.

Sidelined since March of last year, Clovis native, Covington most recently turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Jorge Masvidal in a heated rematch with his former American Top Team training partner.

As for McGregor, the recently-turned 35-year-old has been sidelined he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

Conor McGregor has been offered a title shot at welterweight by Colby Covington

Expected to make an eventual MMA return in an earmarked clash against the veteran, Michael Chandler likely next year, McGregor has been offered a welterweight title shot by Covington, who also described the potential clash as the biggest pairing the UFC could ever muster.

“That’s the big fight, that’s what people want to see,” Colby Covington said during an appearance at a Turning Points USA Chapter Leadership Summit. “They want to see USA vs. Ireland, they want to see the money fight. That fight sells. I think that’s the biggest fight the UFC could ever do. And I think it lines up perfectly after I beat Leon Edwards ‘Scissorhands’ this fall.”

“I think Conor’s (McGregor) gonna have some things to say when I get that welterweight title in a couple of months,” Colby Covington explained. “I think before next winter Conor and I square up, and we see who the baddest man on the planet is.”