Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has claimed that should he defeat Leon Edwards in an expected title fight later this year, he can envision a title showing with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor before the close of next year.

Covington, a former interim welterweight titleholder and current number two ranked division contender, has been pegged to make his return to the Octagon in a welterweight title fight against Edwards before the close of this year – potentially at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden.

READ MORE:  Tom Aspinall calls for title fight with Jon Jones after UFC London knockout: 'I'm gonna beat him'

Sidelined since March of last year, Clovis native, Covington most recently turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Jorge Masvidal in a heated rematch with his former American Top Team training partner.

As for McGregor, the recently-turned 35-year-old has been sidelined he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier back in 2021. 

Conor McGregor has been offered a title shot at welterweight by Colby Covington

Expected to make an eventual MMA return in an earmarked clash against the veteran, Michael Chandler likely next year, McGregor has been offered a welterweight title shot by Covington, who also described the potential clash as the biggest pairing the UFC could ever muster. 

READ MORE:  Ex-Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk firmly ends comeback plans: 'I'm not chasing this anymore'

“That’s the big fight, that’s what people want to see,” Colby Covington said during an appearance at a Turning Points USA Chapter Leadership Summit. “They want to see USA vs. Ireland, they want to see the money fight. That fight sells. I think that’s the biggest fight the UFC could ever do. And I think it lines up perfectly after I beat Leon Edwards ‘Scissorhands’ this fall.”

“I think Conor’s (McGregor) gonna have some things to say when I get that welterweight title in a couple of months,” Colby Covington explained. “I think before next winter Conor and I square up, and we see who the baddest man on the planet is.”

READ MORE:  UFC exec flirts with signing free agent Michael Page: 'It would be exciting to add him to the mix'