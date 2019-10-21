Colby Covington Claims Tyron Woodley Fight Would’ve Been Bigger Than Kamaru Usman

Spread the word!













Colby Covington is finally set to fight for the undisputed welterweight title against Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245.

However, it is not the original fight he wanted, as “Chaos” believes had the Tyron Woodley fight happened, it would have been a much bigger fight.

“No, it’s definitely not as big a fight as the Woodley fight because of how much promoting I put into that fight,” Covington told MMA Junkie. “I was two years calling him out after every single fight and you know we had the backstory, we used to train at American Top Team, he was under the same roof as Dan Lambert, Dan Lambert is my agent and there’s so many stories.

“The bad blood we had, also the political line. He’s a liberal snowflake, I’m team MAGA, I’m dropping MAGA bombs out there so it just had so many different angles to the fight with Woodley.”

Meanwhile, Covington believes he is the reason the two are the main event and is the reason why this event will be so big. “Chaos” said no one cares to see Kamaru Usman fight and are instead tuning in to watch himself fight and either win or lose.

“This fight with ‘Marty Fake Newsman’ there’s not a lot of angles,” Covington said. “I mean he’s a boring fighter, no one cares about him. The only reason people are going to be tuning in on Dec. 14, it’s because they want to see me win or they want to see me get knocked out but they’re only tuning in to see me, they don’t care about him. So it kinda sucks that I lost the Woodley fight but it is what it is.”

