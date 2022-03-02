Colby Covington has taken aim at Dustin Poirier and his wife once again at the UFC 272 press conference.

‘Chaos’ has some more grudges to settle after his match with Jorge Masvidal this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Covington and ‘The Diamond’ have some beef as they both trained at ATT. Covington left the gym with some bad blood with most of the people that were training with him. Covington has beef with the biggest stars of ATT that include, Masvidal, Poirier, and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

A couple of weeks ago Poirier claimed that Covington and himself would never grace the octagon, as he would end up in jail if he ever sees him again. “I’ll never fight Colby in an octagon where there’s finances on the line… If I fight Colby we’re both going to jail, I’m going to jail. I’m not going to fight him in the octagon, he’s not making money off my career, off what I’ve done. This is something different.”

Colby Covington took aim at Dustin Poirier, claiming that the fight between the two needs to happen.

“Now he said, ‘It’s on sight. The last time he was talking to you clickbait merchants, he was saying, ‘Oh, I’m not going to fight Colby in the octagon, where there’s finances on the line. I’m going to fight him in the streets and we’re both going to go to jail. It’s funny, it’s very ironic because he talks about being a family guy, a good guy, but he wants to fight me in the streets and potentially go away from his family.” Covington said.

“Dustin Poirier has all these stipulations to fight me. I just have one stipulation. My one stipulation is he lets the world watch and enjoy themselves. You know Dustin, like you do with Conor (McGregor) when he’s in bed with your wife.”

Covington was alluding to the “Your wife in my DMs” quote from McGregor after snapping his leg in half against Dustin Poirier.

A matchup may be in the cards for the two in the near future, as Poirier may need a change of scenery after losing his second title fight in the lightweight division. A scrap between the two would settle a lot of trash talking and settle the rivalry between the two. Only time will tell if the two will square off.

Who do you think would win a welterweight matchup between Covington and Poirier?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.