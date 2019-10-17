Colby Covington Will Ask President Trump About Deporting Ali Abdelaziz

Spread the word!













It’s no secret that former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington and MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz don’t like one another. In fact, the pair engaged in a Vegas buffet brawl the day after UFC 235 in Las Vegas.

Abdelaziz has recently gotten himself into more trouble, allegedly punching another MMA manager in Abe Kawa at a recent Professional Fighters League (PFL) show. Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington noted he’s surprised Abdelaziz hasn’t been deported from the country yet. He plans on speaking to United States President Donald Trump on the matter soon.

“Well, first off, you got to get his name right. His name is Ali Abdelasleaze. The sleazeball is a terrorist rat. The guy has no boundaries, I can’t believe he hasn’t been deported yet,” Covington said. “By the way, I’m about to get on the phone with Donald Trump after I get off this interview. That is the second time he has punched someone in the face in the last couple of months.

“He has two charges pending in Vegas against him. Also, I don’t know if you guys, you guys should do your research and do some digging into this, but he also has a sexual assault case against one of the UFC employees for trying to rape one of the UFC employees at an event. You should dig into that and start asking Ali those questions. The guy is a complete scumbag, a dirtbag, and I don’t know how he hasn’t been deported yet.

“He must have definitely ratted all his friends from Egypt and got them life sentences and must still be giving them informant type information to be getting off all the charges he has gotten off. That guy is literally done everything there is to in the book besides kill somebody that we know of. The guy is a sleazeball and that is that.”

As of this writing, there are no credible reports to support the allegations from Covington that Abdelaziz sexually harassed a UFC employee. However, we’ll keep you updated as we learn more. Currently, Covington is scheduled to take on Kamaru Usman in the main event of the December UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) for the welterweight championship.

