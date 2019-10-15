Ali Abdelaziz Reportedly Punched Abe Kawa In Face At PFL Event

Spread the word!













Ali Abdelaziz and Abe Kawa reportedly got into a confrontation at a PFL event on Friday. The extent of it was unknown, but, now police reports have been revealed.

In a police report obtained by John Morgan of MMA Junkie, it was revealed Abdelaziz hit Kawa with a closed fist. The full police report can be read below.

“On October 11, 2019 at approximately 2126 Hours, I, Officer B. Redd P#16936 operating as marked and uniformed patrol unit MAN9 responded to a Battery in progress while working a special event at Mandalay Bay Event Center 3950 South Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89119.

“Sgt. A Aguirre P#9645 and Sgt. K. Lorsen P#5746 while on post in the VIP section observed an unknown male later identified as ALAA R ABDELAZIZ (Ali Abdelaziz), strike another male in his face with a closed fist.. The male identified as the victim identified himself via his Miami ID as Ibrahim Kawa [redacted]. Kawa stated while in the VIP area Aziz approached him stated he needed to speak with him and subsequently struck him in the face with a closed fist on the right side of his face for no reason. Once struck Officers and Mandalay Security immediately responded, and separated both parties. Sgt. Aguirre and Sgt Lorsen observed the incident in its entirety.

“Leisette France corroborated the incident observed by officers.

“Aziz did willfully and unlawfully use force and violence upon the person of another to wit Ibrahim Kawa by using his fist to hit said victim in the face and head area in the presence of a public officer.

“Photos of Kawa’s injuries were taken and uploaded to OnBase.

“Due to the above facts and circumstances, a battery occurring in officers presence Aziz was issued a citation and escorted off the premises.”

This is also not the first time Abdelaziz has gotten in trouble, as after UFC 235, he attacked Colby Covington. Abdelaziz has yet to release a statement on what happened. But, Kawa said one day he will tell everyone what the “rat” has done.

What do you make of the incident between Abdelaziz and Kawa? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!