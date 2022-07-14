Snapping a run of three consecutive fights last month at UFC Austin, bantamweight contender, Cody Stamann has admitted that his career in the sport was likely on the line against former WEC champion, Eddie Wineland – prior to a blistering first round knockout win.

Stamann, who featured on the preliminary card of the promotion’s return to Austin for a ‘Fight Night’ billed card, steamrolled former WEC bantamweight titleholder, Wineland, stopping the retiring veteran with a 59-second first round knockout win – earning him a Performance of the Night bonus subsequently.

Prior to his first round win, however, Xtreme Couture mainstay, Stamann had suffered a trio of losses to Said Nurmagomedov, surging contender, Merab Dvalishvili, and promotional alum, Jimmie Rivera.

Cody Stamann admits his UFC run was likely over with a loss in Austin

20-5-1 as a professional, Stamann landed in the promotion with a trio of eye-catching victories of his own, defeating Terion Ware, Tom Duquesnoy, and then Bryan Caraway, however, admitted that a loss to Wineland last month would have forced him to consider his career in the sport.

“Going into that fight, I knew if it was Eddie Wineland or anyone else, I was gonna knock them out,” Cody Stamann during an interview with LowKick MMA reporter, Alex Behunin. “I was just geared up, I knew what was on the line, I knew my career was on the line – if there was ever a time I needed to show up and show the athlete that I am, it was that night.

“Nah, I think that was 100 per cent, I think that was a certainty,” Cody Stamann said of his prospects of being cut from the UFC roster. “I think I almost need that pressure though, you know. I’ve been in high-stakes situations like that, you know, UFC 250 was a completely different thing – but a very emotional, high-stress situation, and I feel like that’s when I really perform at my best.”

In between a prior submission defeat to current bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, and a draw with Song Yadong – Stamann landed a pair of other UFC wins against Alejandro Perez, and Brian Kelleher.