Cody Garbrandt suffered from vertigo during his UFC 300 fight with Deiveson Figueredo

Cody Garbrandt says he was dealing with a case of vertigo during his fight with former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300.

Kicking off the landmark night of fights, ‘No Love’ returned to the Octagon a winner in back-to-back bouts. Standing in the way of a third-straight win was Figueiredo, who was making just his second appearance at 135 pounds. In the early going, Garbrandt looked fluid on his feet, but once he went to the mat, Figueiredo promptly took over and submitted the former bantamweight titleholder with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

On Tuesday, Garbrandt took to social media to reveal that he began feeling dizzy during the fight, an issue he has been dealing with for over a decade.

“I felt great in my fight until I started to experience vertigo,” Garbrandt wrote in a message on X. “I couldn’t control the spinning once it was to the ground. Hats off to Deiveson and his camp! I ended up going to the hospital where I was still experiencing the vertigo, throwing up until 4 a.m. “I’ll get this corrected. I’ve dealt with vertigo since 2012. Thank you to the fans that came out to support. It wasn’t my night, but I love doing what I do. I’ll be back in there before the year is up.”

Cody Garbrandt fell to 9-6 under the UFC banner and 2-3 in his last five.

As for Deiveson Figueiredo, the former flyweight staple moved up two spots to No. 6 in the bantamweight rankings. That likely puts ‘Deus da Guerra’ one big win away from a shot at reigning titleholder ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley.