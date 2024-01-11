Report – Ex-Champion Cody Garbrandt set to fight Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 in April showdown

A pair of former Octagon champions join the current star-studded card at UFC 300 in April, as former undisputed bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt books a quickfire return to the Octagon, drawing former flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo on April 13. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Garbrandt, a former undisputed bantamweight champion, most recently featured on the preliminary card of UFC 296 at the end of last year, landing a blistering opening round walk off KO win over Brian Kelleher to land his second consecutive victory.

Landing at the bantamweight limit at UFC Fight Night Austin at the beginning of December, former flyweight kingpin, Figueiredo turned in an impressive debut win at 135 pounds over common-foe, Rob Font. The victory propelled the Brazilian to the number eight rank at the bantamweight limit.

Cody Garbrandt x Deiveson Figueiredo added to UFC 300

And as per an initial report from Brazilian outlet, AgFight, Cody Garbrandt is slated to fight Deiveson Figueiredo at the bantamweight limit as part of another massive addition to UFC 300 on April 13.

“Breaking: UFC forwards Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo to UFC 300, in Las Vegas, on April 13.” AgFight posted on their X account tonight.”

Prior to his victory over Kelleher in a massive knockout triumph back in December, Ohio native, Garbrandt turned in a unanimous decision win over short-notice opponent, Trevin Jones at UFC 285 back in March.

A former undisputed bantamweight champion, former Team Alpha MMA staple, Garbrandt snatched the title from then-gold holder, Dominick Cruz in a masterful championship challenge at UFC 207 in 2016.

For Figueiredo, the former two-time undisputed flyweight champion made his long-anticipated bantamweight bow at UFC Austin back in December, returning to the Octagon for the first time since his fourth fight with Brandon Moreno back last January, dropping a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss in the pair’s title unification pairing.

Figueiredo was initially scheduled to fight Garbrandt in an undisputed flyweight title fight at UFC 255 back in November 2021, until Alex Perez replaced the latter on short-notice, after he suffered an injury.

Furthermore, last night UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the booking of an all-Chinese strawweight title fight of historic proportions at UFC 300, as Zhang Weili takes on compatriot, Yan Xiaonan in a showdown.

