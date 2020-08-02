Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley continue to build up a potential fight in the future.

It all started with O’Malley recently mocking Garbrandt’s intentions of dropping down to the flyweight division to fight new champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Garbrandt was naturally not going to let that slide as he responded soon after.

“Don’t worry kid I’ll be running both divisions by 2021 hopefully by that time you’ll fight someone in the top 15….”

The back-and-forth continued from thereon out.

“I hope you don’t get knocked out at strawweight because it won’t look as good when I knock you out. Good luck.”

“Hopefully you don’t have to get carried out of the cage like a b*tch again… good luck 👍🏼”

“Lolz my foot snapped champ.”

O’Malley ended things with one final message.

“You ain’t chasing greatness you are running from it.”

Garbrandt vs. O’Malley Rivalry Began After UFC 250

The rivalry between the pair started at UFC 250 in June following their impressive knockouts on the night that both received performance bonuses.

As both fighters debated as to whose knockout was better, it eventually led to trash talk between each other which has only continued since.

It will likely be a bit of time before we see them fight, but hopefully we do get to see it happen one day.

What do you make of Garbrandt and O’Malley’s online beef?