Cody Garbrandt has spoken out for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 27 main event this past weekend.

An emotional Garbrandt took to social media (uploaded to YouTube by Current MMA) to speak directly to his fans after being clearly out struck by Font over five rounds on Saturday night.

“Rob was the better man today. I just feel like I was fighting myself in there, battling myself, and I’m not taking anything away from him, congrats on his camp. First and foremost, thank God for keeping us both safe in there. A lot of positives come from this, brush it off, and get back with my coaches and teammates. We’re still striving to be the best and be the world champion. Sometimes there’s adversity that comes along in your dreams and makes you work harder, makes you realize what needs to be done, and makes it that much sweeter climbing up the mountain.”

“I’m just really thankful,” he continued. “I wanted to come on here and just tell you guys how much I appreciate and love your support. It’s very appreciated. I’m trying to fight my heart out for you guys. Thank you.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

The defeat is Garbrandt’s career by decision. ‘No Love’ infamously suffered three consecutive stoppage defeats after capturing UFC gold against Dominick Cruz. TJ Dillashaw twice knocked out his bitter rival before Perdro Munhoz did the same.

A sensational KO of Raphael Assuncao got Garbrandt back in the win column last year. However, the former champion has now lost four of his last five fights. It’s unclear it ‘No Love’ will stay at bantamweight or drop down to flyweight in order to make another title run.

