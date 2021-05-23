It’s four straight wins for the #3 ranked, Rob Font — who turns in a masterful striking display over five rounds to take home a unanimous decision victory over former undisputed bantamweight titleholder, Cody Garbrandt.

A quite tentative opening couple of minutes in the first round was snapped when Font landed a notable clipping shot above Garbrandt’s ear. Evading and looking to counter, Garbrandt managed to secure a double leg at the fence a couple of times as New England Cartel mainstay, Font looked to press at the fence. Some very dangerous exchanges given the power and accuracy on both sides of the board here.

Starting the second round with another successful takedown, Garbrandt moved straight into full guard. Sweeping expertly with a kimura setup, Font managed to get the fight back to a vertical position. Looking largely to counter from the fence as he circled away, Garbrandt found himself on the receiving end of some notable jabs from Massachusetts native, Font.

Dictating the pace in the third, Font again forced Garbradnt to fight off the back foot, and clinched well at the fence as the former champion appeared to be fading in regards to his stamina. Third round in the books, and possibly a third straight round for Font.

Another striking clinic from Font in the fourth who was using his jab expertly, with Garbrandt continuing to fade and appearing quite frustrated with his overall performance.

Turning in a much better fifth and final round, Garbrandt looked slick with his own countering ability, however it proved too little too late for the former champion, as Font lodges his fourth consecutive victory via a unanimous decision.



Check out the highlights from Font’s masterful striking output below.

