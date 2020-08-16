‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley suffered a quick, upset loss at UFC 252 last night. The previously unbeaten prospect injured his foot in the first round and never recovered. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera was able to swarm him on the mat and force referee Herb Dean to step in and wave off the fight.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has enjoyed some back-and-forth with O’Malley since the two men scored highlight-reel KO’s at UFC 250. ‘Suga’ has repeatedly called for a fight with ‘No Love’ and confidently stated he would knock out Garbrandt if the fight ever comes to fruition. So it’s understandable that future flyweight title challenger was quick to revel in O’Malley’s demise at UFC 252.

Garbrandt took to social media straight after Vera’s victory to claim O’Malley is just not cut out for fighting, he wrote.

“Some people aren’t made for war… #SugaFree”

Another man who made no secret of his delight at O’Malley’s loss was retired dual weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo. ‘Suga’ previously started beef with ‘Triple C’ by criticizing the way Cejudo approaches promotion for his fights. ‘The King of Cringe’ fired back claiming O’Malley is insanely overrated and scared to take on a wrestler inside the octagon. He also said if the two ever met in the cage he would do some serious damage to the rising star.

Just as quickly as Garbrandt, Cejudo took to social media to give himself props for noticing O’Malley was being overhyped during his UFC run.

“Like said all bark. #ufc252,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

