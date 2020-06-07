Sean O’Malley Explains Why His UFC 250 Knockout Trumps Cody Garbrandt’s

Spread the word!













UFC 250 saw plenty of finishes, but there were two that stood out more than the others — Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt’s knockouts of Eddie Wineland and Raphael Assuncao respectively.

When O’Malley knocked Wineland out in the first round of the main card opener, not many expected it to be outshone. That was until Garbrandt delivered a buzzer-beating knockout on Assuncao which went even more viral.

O’Malley tweeted his reaction to it soon after.

Although both fighters received performance bonuses, the mixed martial arts world has been debating since about which knockout was better.

“Sugar” unsurprisingly believes his was the superior knockout and explained why.

“His looked like something you’d see in a bar fight, mine was clean pure technique.”

Garbrandt vs. O’Malley Down The Line?

It’s certainly up for debate. While O’Malley’s knockout had more technique, many argued Garbrandt did it on the buzzer against a superior opponent.

Some fans have also called for them to fight each other next. It’s a fight that would definitely be enticing but for now, it’s too early for O’Malley who just completed his third UFC outing. Garbrandt seems to agree as he hinted at facing O’Malley in the future.

“I will say I like his style. I like his little flashy hair,” Garbrandt said at the post-fight presser. “It’s cool for the division. So keep doing his thing, keep getting those wins, we’ll see you at the top, buddy.”

Which knockout did you think was better?