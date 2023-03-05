Cody Garbrandt details scary neck injury on the morning of UFC 285: “I had a nerve block put in my neck”

Cody Garbrandt returned to action last night and collected his first win in two years showing glimpses of the old Garbrandt that so many MMA fans fell in love with.

It’s not been an easy road for ‘No Love’ since losing the title, receiving loss after loss. But despite all this, it seems the once UFC bantamweight champion has remained unshaken by finally returning to winning ways last night when he took on Trevin Jones.

Garbrandt details injury during fight

During the post-fight interview, Garbrandt revealed to Media that “I ended up injuring my neck and had a nerve block put in my neck last week. Man, [during] my last takedown in my warm-up this morning, I ended up slamming my neck, causing a huge stinger, losing full range of motion of my left arm. And I was like, you know what, there’s never going to be an ideal situation.”

It was a takedown during the fight that saw Garbrandt get another nerve block rendering his arm completely immobile.

“I mean, my arm and neck are still [bad]. In one of the takedowns I got, I ended up getting a really bad stinger,” Garbrandt said. “He almost got me in a guillotine, but I fought out of it. But, my arm was completely dead.”

Now being 2-5 in his last seven and training with a new team, the former champ sees it possible to get back to title-winning ways by taking a more calculated approach when fighting.

It was a much-needed win last night and I’m sure many fans will of seen it as a pleasant site for the Ohio-born fighter.