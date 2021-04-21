Cody Garbrandt is not here for athletes from other combat sports dissing MMA fighters. This week, he took to Twitter to give boxers Jake Paul and J’Leon Love a piece of his mind.

Jake Paul has not bitten his tongue at all on what he thinks of MMA and MMA fighters following his TKO of former UFC fighter, Ben Askren. The boxer has called out Justin Poirier and Nate Diaz. But his comments regarding Daniel Cormier were a step too far for Garbrandt. It started with a heated exchange between Tyron Woodley and J’Leon Love right before the Paul-Askren fight. Cormier commented on the disrespect shown to former champ Woodley, and the war of words began.

I mean the way this dude talked to T- wood makes my skin crawl. All these kids are going to get taught a lesson I swear. And I can’t wait for it, @JLeonLove you can’t fight. Better respect dudes like @TWooodley before he puts his hands on you. He ain’t Ben! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

Okay fat boy. So me vs you & J vs. T.?? https://t.co/MDhyPTVpIN — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

For his part, Cody Garbrandt has had enough and wasted no time jumping into the Twitter beef.

Your whole squad would get fucked up. You beat a guy that can’t box in boxing. Why won’t you come to the cage.? Cause your a pussy so is your whole squad. I’d give up 50 lbs to you and knock that toupee’ off your fuckin head. You’ll be expose soon. https://t.co/Iw2ndNEFvn — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 19, 2021

He also took time to respond to Love’s assertion that MMA fighters are weak.

Mfer you are a cheerleader for team Paul 😂 you’re lucky @TWooodley acted professional and didn’t rip your face off, if you ever grow a set of nuts to be locked in a cage with me I can guarantee that will happen to you #Nolove https://t.co/yrEqmcGMhT — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 20, 2021

Clearly, Paul and Love’s comments struck a nerve with the former bantamweight champ. In other posts, Garbrandt has invited both Paul and Love to step into the octagon. A move that neither boxer seems to be interested in at this time. Instead, both continue to stress that boxing is the sport that has large paydays, not MMA. It will be interesting to see how far the beef goes, as Garbrandt currently prepares for his upcoming matchup with Rob Font in May.

