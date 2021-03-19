Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is set to stay at 135lbs.

‘No Love’ was previously targetting a flyweight title shot before facing a injury layoff.

Garbrandt will be taking on top bantamweight contender Rob Font in high level main event with the winner in a great shot for a future title fight.

Font (18-4) will enter the matchup against Garbrandt on a three-fight winning streak, which includes unanimous decisions over Sergio Pettis and Ricky Simon followed up by a stellar knockout of top contender Marlon Moraes in December.

Garbrandt, who was in line for a title shot against champ Deiveson Figueiredo in December was knocked out of the fight and replaced by Brandon Moreno, who put on a stellar performance for a draw. Figueiredo and Moreno will rematch this spring, leaving Garbrandt waiting in the wings.

Prior to that ‘No Love’ snapped a three-fight losing streak when he slept Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250.

“Per sources, Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) vs. Rob Font (@RobSFont). May 22,” Okamoto wrote on Twitter. “Five rounds. Main event. Sick fight … Who you got?”

Per sources, Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) vs. Rob Font (@RobSFont). May 22. Five rounds. Main event. Sick fight … Who you got? pic.twitter.com/mAWt96o1jk — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 19, 2021

Who win Garbrandt vs Font? Will the winner get a title shot or have to fight another contender?