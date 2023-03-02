Cody Garbrandt claims he is “The best martial artist I’ve been to date” ahead of UFC 285 showdown

‘No Love’ Cody Garbrandt has undergone some training camp changes recently after a series of struggles in the UFC. The US-born athlete is feeling very confident ahead of his UFC 285 fight against Trevin Jones.

The former UFC bantamweight champion has put together a record of 1-5 since earning the throne in 2016. ‘No Love‘ has suffered a knockout in four of those losses. The lone win being against Raphael Assunção. He even tried a drop-down in weight class but was unsuccessful against Rob Font. Most recently, the 31-year-old athlete earned a first-round TKO loss to Kai Kara-France.

Garbrandt feels that a change in scenery at the gym will lead to success in the octagon at UFC 285 against Trevin Jones

Cody Garbrandt feels perfect ahead of UFC 285

While speaking in an interview with ESPN MMA’s Marc Raimondi, ‘No Love’ explained some changes based on his recent divorce. Garbrandt said:

“The move from Sacramento to Vegas was I got divorced, so we decided to come out to Vegas and co-parent. So, there was an adjustment period, trying to find new coaches and teammates. And I’m a creature of habit, so it was definitely challenging for me.”

On the new training partners and coaches, ‘No Love’ explained:

“But, I’m grateful those guys stepped up, and we meshed really well together. I truly believe that this is the best martial artist I’ve been to date; well-rounded, skilled, high level.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA News]

Trevin Jones will be Cody Garbrandt’s dance partner for UFC 285. Jones is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with a record of 13-9 in MMA and 1-3 in the UFC.

See the full interview below: