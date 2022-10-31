Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has called for a trilogy bout with longtime rival and former teammate T.J. Dillashaw.

Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw’s last two fights both resulted in a Dillashaw KO victory. However, the legitimacy of these wins is questionable at best considering Dillashaw would later test positive for EPO. After serving a two-year ban from the sport, Dillashaw would return, defeating Cory Sandhagen in a controversial five-round bout.

Dillashaw was then booked into a title fight with the current 135lb title holder, Aljamin Sterling. The fight would end up being somewhat of a farce, as it become apparent that Dillashaw had been suffering from a shoulder injury his entire camp, resulting in him being unable to mount any offense. Sterling defeated Dillashaw via second-round TKO.


During this time, Garbrandt has also been struggling with form. ‘No Love’ is 1-3 in his last four bouts, including a brutal KO loss to Kai Kara-France in a failed attempt to move down to 125lbs.

However, Garbrandt has now set his sights on a rematch with Dillashaw. He recently took to Twitter, posting the following scathing callout:

“This dude is a bitch. 10 days before our first fight the UFC flew me to Las Vegas to get epidural shots in my back because I couldn’t even walk I didn’t make any excuses or cry about it after I lost this cheating b*stard. Me vs tj book that shit epo can’t save you anymore.”

Would you like to see a third fight between TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt?