Cody Brundage Scores Insane Come-From-Behind KO Against Julian Marquez – UFC Vegas 103 Highlights

Cody Brundage scored an epic come-from-behind KO over Julian Marquez in the UFC Vegas 103 co-main event on Saturday night.

Brundage clipped Marquez early with a big overhand right that had ‘The Cuban Missle Crisis’ on wobbly legs. Brundage moved in and looked for a flying knee, but Marquez circled away and got a little space to recover.

After controlling much of the opening round, Brundage ate a big right hand from Marquez that sent him reeling and his mouthpiece flying across the Octagon. Marquez moved in and unleashed a barrage of strikes against the fence in hopes of securing an early finish.

Brundage fought back and managed to connect with a shot of his own that knocked Marquez’s mouthpiece out, but that didn’t stop the Missouri native from dropping bomb after bomb.

After realizing he wasn’t going to get Brundage to go down, Marquez backed off which allowed the referee an opportunity to pause the action and give each fighter their mouthpiece.

Then everything changed.

With the fight resumed, both fighters threw everything they had. Brundage connected with an uppercut followed by a right hand that knocked Marquez backward. Smelling blood in the water, Brundage swarmed in and landed a bevy of ground-and-pound strikes that prompted the referee to step in and call for the stoppage with only seconds left on the clock.

Official Result: Cody Brundage def. Julian Marquez via TKO (strikes) at 4:45 of Round 1.

check out highlights from Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez at UFC Vegas 103:

Cody Brundage STOPS Julian Marquez in the first round.#UFCVegas103 pic.twitter.com/RFQBAOsU0r — Thomas Walker (@FStylesMMA) March 2, 2025

WHAT A WILD FIGHT 🤯 #UFCVegas103



Cody Brundage stops Julian Marquez in round one! pic.twitter.com/AlXYPxq61N — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 2, 2025

CODY BRUNDAGE FINISHES JULIAN MARQUEZ IN THE FIRST! WHAT A FIGHT 🔥 #UFCVegas103pic.twitter.com/IiH0YLHOLO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 2, 2025