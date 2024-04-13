Bo Nickal remains unbeaten, finishes Cody Brundage with rear-naked choke stoppage – UFC 300 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Higly-touted wrestling ace, Bo Nickal turns in his third straight Octagon win tonight on the main card opener of UFC 300, submitting fellow middleweight, Cody Brundage with a second round rear-naked choke win — forced to the second frame for the first time in his Octagon tenure.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Nickal, a decorated amateur wrestling talent, turned in two back-to-back victories over both Jaime Pickett and a July knockout win over Val Woodburn last year in his first year with the promotion, earned his slot on the roster with a pair of wins on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

And forced to fight into a second round for the first time in his professional career, Colorado native, Bo Nickal managed to end the opening frame on top from a dominant position, having received a heavy right hand shot in the first frame.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

However, turning in another wrestling-heavy approach in the second round, Nickal took Brundage down once more at the fence, and after failing in an attempt to set up an arm-triangle submission attempt, the former eventually locked up a rear-naked choke win — scoring his third consecutive Octagon win to boot.

Below, catch the highlights from Bo Nickal’s win over Cody Brundage at UFC 300

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

