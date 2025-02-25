Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez  – Odds and Match Preview

Cody Brundage and Julian Marquez are set to face off in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night on March 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. This matchup features two fighters with contrasting styles and backgrounds, making it an intriguing contest for fans.

Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez – Odds

The odds for the upcoming fight between Cody Brundage and Julian Marquez on March 1, 2025, suggest that Julian Marquez is the favorite. Most sportsbooks have Marquez at odds of around -138 to -140, meaning you would need to bet $140 to win $100 on him.

On the other hand, Cody Brundage is the underdog, with odds ranging from +110 to +185 depending on the bookmaker, meaning a $100 bet on Brundage could yield $110 to $185 in profit if he wins.

The fight’s outcome may hinge on whether Brundage can neutralize Marquez’s striking by taking the fight to the ground or if Marquez can keep it standing and capitalize on his knockout potential.

Cody Brundage has a strong wrestling foundation, honed during his high school and college years as an NCAA Division II national qualifier. He transitioned to MMA in 2019 after brief stints in football and swimming.

Brundage is known for his grappling power, holding a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He has showcased his submission skills with victories such as a guillotine choke win over Dalcha Lungiambula, earning him a Performance of the Night bonus.

‘The Cuban Missile Crisis’ Julian Marquez boasts a 100% finish rate in his victories. A UFC veteran since 2017, he has earned notable wins via submissions and knockouts over opponents like Sam Alvey and Darren Stewart. However, Marquez has faced challenges in recent fights, including knockout losses. Despite this, his entertaining fighting style makes him a fan favorite. Marquez’s strengths lie in his striking power and submission game.

This fight carries significant stakes for both fighters. Brundage aims to climb the middleweight ranks with another decisive win following some inconsistent performances. Meanwhile, Marquez seeks to return to form and maintain his reputation as an exciting finisher. The clash between Brundage’s grappling-heavy approach and Marquez’s striking-centric style promises an action-packed bout that could end early if either fighter imposes their game plan effectively.

Marquez enters as the betting favorite, but Brundage’s wrestling and submission skills make him a dangerous underdog. Both fighters are looking to make a statement, with Brundage aiming to build momentum in the division and Marquez seeking to reestablish himself as a top finisher. Fans can expect an intense quick-paced battle.