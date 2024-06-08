Zach Reese smashes through Julian Marquez en route to 20-Second KO – UFC Louisville Highlights

Zach Reese has never seen a second round.

Making his professional mixed martial arts debut in 2021, ‘Savage’ has finished every one of his opponents in the opening round. Even in his last outing when he came up short, he went out in the first. However, on Saturday night, Reese climbed back into the win column with another highlight-reel stoppage against Julian Marquez at UFC Louisville.

Coming out looking to put the pressure on his opponent early, Reese landed a body kick followed up with a perfectly placed uppercut that sent Marquez crashing to the canvas. Pour on the ground and pound, referee Dan Miragliotta had no choice, but to step in and call for the stoppage mere seconds into the scrap

Official Result: Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez via TKO (strikes) at 0:20 of Round 1.

Check Out highlights from Zach Reese vs. Julian Marquez at UFC Louisville:

Zach Reese slumps Marquez in 20 Seconds WOW #UFCLouisville pic.twitter.com/LHDVpP4JrN — Underrated MMA Performances (@MMAUnderrated) June 9, 2024

