Cody Brundage slams Zach Reese into the shadow realm, earns Vicious first-Round KO – UFC Austin Highlights

Cody Brundage delivered his own incredible first-round knockout by way of a brutal body slam at UFC Austin on Saturday night.

Minutes after Drakkar Klose sent the Moody Center into a frenzy with a first-round slam of Joe Solecki to score his third-straight win, Brundage joined the conversation with a vicious slam of his own that put his opponent, Zach Reese, out cold in the opening round.

Klose scored his highlight-reel-worthy knockout while attempting to fight out of an armbar attempt. Brundage was being threatened with a triangle choke before deciding to take a page out of Klose’s book and lift Reese off the ground before sending him back to the canvas in a most violent manner.

Reese appeared to still be conscious following the impact, but a couple of follow-up strikes from Brundage were all it took to encourage the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Cody Brundage def. Zach Reese via KO (body slam to ground and pound) at 1:49 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese at UFC Austin Below: