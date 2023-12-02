Cody Brundage slams Zach Reese into the shadow realm, earns Vicious first-Round KO – UFC Austin Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Cody Brundage

Cody Brundage delivered his own incredible first-round knockout by way of a brutal body slam at UFC Austin on Saturday night.

Minutes after Drakkar Klose sent the Moody Center into a frenzy with a first-round slam of Joe Solecki to score his third-straight win, Brundage joined the conversation with a vicious slam of his own that put his opponent, Zach Reese, out cold in the opening round.

Klose scored his highlight-reel-worthy knockout while attempting to fight out of an armbar attempt. Brundage was being threatened with a triangle choke before deciding to take a page out of Klose’s book and lift Reese off the ground before sending him back to the canvas in a most violent manner.

Reese appeared to still be conscious following the impact, but a couple of follow-up strikes from Brundage were all it took to encourage the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Cody Brundage def. Zach Reese via KO (body slam to ground and pound) at 1:49 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese at UFC Austin Below:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

