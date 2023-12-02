Drakkar Klose Knocks Joe Solecki Out Cold with Brutal Slam in the First Round – UFC Austin Highlights

Drakkar Klose knocked his UFC Austin opponent Joe Solecki out cold with a brutal slam in the opening round.

Things looked rough for Klose in the early going of the bout as Solecki landed an early takedown. With Klose looking to fight his way back up, Solecki was able to snatch Klose’s arm, teasing a potential armbar. In an attempt to escape, Klose went old school by muscling Solecki up off the ground and slamming him back down directly onto the side of his face.

The impact immediately rendered Solecki unconscious, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage in what will undoubtedly become an immediate contender for Knockout of the Year.

Official Result: Drakkar Close def. Joe Solecki via KO (slam) at 1:41 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki at UFC Austin Below:

THAT DRAKKAR KLOSE SLAM 🤯



pic.twitter.com/puCHD4UVdL — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) December 2, 2023